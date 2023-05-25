COP28: Global school competition to raise awareness on climate change challenge

Burjeel Holdings Oxford Saïd Climate Change Challenge will also extend to high school educators

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil with Soumitra Dutta. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 25 May 2023

In the run up to COP28 UAE, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings and University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School launched an international competition to raise awareness among high school students across the world on the risks of climate change.

The new collaboration of two entities will deliver a competition titled: ‘Burjeel Holdings Oxford Saïd Climate Change Challenge’. It will also extend to high school educators, who will be invited to submit lesson plans related to climate change. The winners of the challenge and the educator will be invited to Oxford Saïd to participate in a climate change programme in the spring of 2024.

“Climate change is the greatest and most complex threat to humanity, and today’s young students will be living with its impacts in ways we do not yet understand. That is why this partnership with Burjeel Holdings is both exciting and important. We look forward to working with them and are extremely grateful for their valuable support,” Soumitra Dutta, Peter Moores Dean at Oxford Saïd, said.

The climate change challenge is supported by the Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship – an academic entity at the business school. The centre equips entrepreneurial leaders at the University of Oxford, and worldwide, to tackle the climate crisis and other systemic challenges.

A delegation from Burjeel Holdings, led by its founder and chairman Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, visited the school to launch the partnership and work on details of the challenge, which will be announced in due course.

Dr Shamsheer said the climate change initiative is a landmark project in the year of COP28 UAE.

“As healthcare providers, we recognise the well-being of our communities is deeply intertwined with the health of our environment and that a collective global effort is crucial to confront the climate crisis. The challenge aims to nurture a generation of students and high school educators, so they can foster innovative solutions to ensure an equitable and sustainable future,” Dr Shamsheer added.

For further details about the competition, ahead of an announcement later in the summer, contact climatechallenge@sbs.ox.ac.uk.