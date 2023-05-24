UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces 78 new projects in preparation for COP28

This came during a Council of Ministers meeting that His Highness chaired

Wed 24 May 2023

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today chaired a meeting that approved 78 new environmental projects and initiatives in the country in preparation for hosting COP28.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed wrote “Today, I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved the reformation of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority headed by my brother, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

The newly approved projects and initiatives include national strategies to reduce carbon and regulate the use of solar energy products, sustainable tourism and other initiatives that support sustainable and environmentally friendly Emirati development.

He further wrote, “Today in the Council, we also reviewed the results and achievements of the Emirates Council for Food Security.”

The Emirates Council for Food Security launched an Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative in cooperation with the United States. The initiative will look to establish a global platform for agricultural innovation in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, a Food Technology Valley in Dubai and other projects.

The state’s agenda for the development of service exports, including education, medical tourism, traditional and Islamic financial services, and creative economy services was also approved during this meeting. The Ministry of Economy will work to build international partnerships and develop programs to support the exports of UAE companies in these sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed added, “We also reviewed the trade report. The state’s foreign affairs in 2022, as our non-oil foreign trade exceeded for the first time the barrier of 2.2 trillion dirhams.”

He also further wrote about the Darak platform. “Today, in the Council of Ministers, we approved the launch of the Darak platform, which aims to provide building solutions, banking facilities, and exclusive offers to the citizen during the construction of his home,” he wrote.

