Back to school: 5 ways to bond with classmates after a long break

Here are some tips to break the ice after the summer vacations

Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 9:39 PM

School holidays are the best time of the year. We get to relax and forget about exams and homework. Cooking special meals, relishing delicious food, heading to the hills, joining swimming classes, and laughing uncontrollably with childhood friends are how most of us like to spend our vacation. But, during these days away from school, some of us also tend to lose touch with our classmates.

Once you are back to school, it can take some time to break the ice and get along with your classmates again. But it is not a herculean task. You can easily bond with them again. Here are some tips to help you out.

1. Get involved

School is all about gaining knowledge and making memories with those around you. It is advised to focus on the lesson during the class but when it’s time for extracurricular activities, you must get involved with others. You can offer ideas and suggestions, put forth your thoughts, and crack jokes. This will help you get noticed and make it easy for people to approach you.

2. Help someone

Never hesitate to offer help to someone in your class or even outside it. Help can be in any form whether it’s a small piece of advice or finding someone a seat in the packed school auditorium. But make sure that you are not forcing your advice on someone and only help if you think the person is in need of it.

3. Make people laugh

Ever noticed how people naturally crowd around those with good humour? This is because everyone wants to have a laugh. If you are able to tickle someone’s funny bone, you might become their favourite person to hang out with.

4. Play games

School life isn’t complete unless you have played games in the classroom. From pen fights to a game of tic tac toe on the last page of a notebook, there is no harm in having some fun between lecture breaks.

5. Bond over food

Who doesn’t like good food? It is also the best way to start a conversation and bond with your classmates. Bonus: You get to eat a variety of dishes.

