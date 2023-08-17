Back to school: 5 ways to bond with classmates after a long break

The Digital School has educated more than 60,000 pupils from different countries
School holidays are the best time of the year. We get to relax and forget about exams and homework. Cooking special meals, relishing delicious food, heading to the hills, joining swimming classes, and laughing uncontrollably with childhood friends are how most of us like to spend our vacation. But, during these days away from school, some of us also tend to lose touch with our classmates.
Once you are back to school, it can take some time to break the ice and get along with your classmates again. But it is not a herculean task. You can easily bond with them again. Here are some tips to help you out.
School is all about gaining knowledge and making memories with those around you. It is advised to focus on the lesson during the class but when it’s time for extracurricular activities, you must get involved with others. You can offer ideas and suggestions, put forth your thoughts, and crack jokes. This will help you get noticed and make it easy for people to approach you.
Never hesitate to offer help to someone in your class or even outside it. Help can be in any form whether it’s a small piece of advice or finding someone a seat in the packed school auditorium. But make sure that you are not forcing your advice on someone and only help if you think the person is in need of it.
Ever noticed how people naturally crowd around those with good humour? This is because everyone wants to have a laugh. If you are able to tickle someone’s funny bone, you might become their favourite person to hang out with.
School life isn’t complete unless you have played games in the classroom. From pen fights to a game of tic tac toe on the last page of a notebook, there is no harm in having some fun between lecture breaks.
Who doesn’t like good food? It is also the best way to start a conversation and bond with your classmates. Bonus: You get to eat a variety of dishes.
ALSO READ:
The Digital School has educated more than 60,000 pupils from different countries
Celebrating the 78th Indonesian Independence Day, Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, expressed hope for enhanced bilateral cooperation
The 32-year-old Hasan Al Ali is the project lead of the Emirates Foundation’s Takatof programme
The Indonesian flag will be displayed across 16 iconic buildings and landmarks, including Burj Khalifa
Crew-6 members have been living and working aboard orbital outpost since docking on March 3
The agreement builds on the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two countries
More than 1,600 pupils from a total of 20 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar completed in excess of 5,000 A-level exams this year
From the highlands to the sea, the Dubai Ruler enjoys a relaxing break in Europe with his team