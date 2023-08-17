Dreading the school routine? 5 ways to infuse more fun into your day

If you're among those who need a little pick-me-upper ahead of the new academic year, here's a helpful guide

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 4:47 PM

‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’. This is why it is important to keep the fun factor alive, especially when you are still at school. Attending classes or lectures back to back without any breather can tire you out and sometimes even affect your learning ability. But if the routine is planned smartly, every day can be enjoyed to the fullest. Consider these tips:

Play a sport

Nothing can be more fun than having a good time with your friends while practising a sport. Be it football, cricket, or basketball, playing a sport can also help relieve stress. It promotes healthy competition and strengthens the bond among peers.

Shake a leg

There is a reason why people say ‘life is better when you dance’. Now, no one is asking you to pull off complex ballet moves or do the salsa. Simply play some good music and follow the beat. Dance like no one is watching and it will definitely brighten up your day.

Get out of your bed

After a long day at school, tucking yourself into your cosy bed and just staying there sure seems tempting. While getting rest is important, you should also consider going out and mingling with friends. Share ideas, thoughts, and anecdotes, and just have fun.

Try new things

It varies from person to person. For some, engaging in a new hobby can be a great way to discover a new talent or just kill time after school. For others, connecting with new people can bring joy and turn mundane tasks into a fun activity.

More time with family

Most of us prefer to stay glued to our smartphones, binge-watching web series or just scrolling endlessly on social media. These habits seem fun but spending quality time with family can be more enjoyable at times. All you need to do is put your phone down for some time and share life with your loved ones.

