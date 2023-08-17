Early bedtimes, evening sports: How UAE parents are preparing students for the return to school

Experts have said that adapting children's sleep patterns is vital for growth hormone release and mental health

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 4:59 PM

As summer vacation draws to a close, many schoolchildren will have to modify their sleep routines. Parents have reported that the holidays have impacted their sleep and wake-up habits and the usual bedtime during the vacation was between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. They are now in a difficult situation, needing to adapt their sleep cycles for the coming academic year.

Hamam Elsherif, manager at Ansar Properties, said his children had loved the relaxed environment of summer vacation over the last two months, taking in prolonged playing time, family trips, and late-night movie watching. However, a few days from now until the school reopens will be a daunting task for him. His family returned to UAE from Egypt so that they can make it a habit, starting today.

“My children, Mohammed (Grade 5), Iyad (Grade 2), and Mandooh (Grade 1), have had some free time. They spent their holiday at home and had a wonderful time with their cousins and family members. Now, we will have to get into the habit of going to bed and getting up early. I also told them to go to bed at 8pm” Elsherif said.

“Practising going to bed early will help us develop the habit. I recognise that wake-up times may vary in the beginning, but we have a good 10 days to get back on track," Elsherif said.

Another concerned parent was seeking for techniques to get her son back into a sleep routine before the summer break. “During the summer break, my son Ahmed (Grade 4 at GEMS Academy) has adjusted his body clock to 11pm bedtime and 8am wake-up time. I was having trouble putting him to sleep. Our family doctor suggested that we tire his body by sending him to play soccer in the evenings. I got him to enroll in a nearby academy a week ago,” said Nadia Parveen, a resident of the Al Khail Gate neighborhood.

“He goes to play around 6 in the evening and returns after an hour. However, he falls asleep around 9.30pm. Continuing this will help him return to his normal routine,” added Nadia.

Adjusting the biological clock

Experts have said that adapting children's sleep patterns is vital for growth hormone release and mental health.

“Balancing gadget use and setting boundaries is key. Prioritising 8-10 hours of sleep promotes a healthier lifestyle,” Dr. Adil Sajwani, a family medicine consultant, at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai.

Dr Sajwani said that gradual adjustment of bedtime weeks before school starts ensures a smooth transition, supporting optimal readiness and well-being. “Gradually shifting bedtime earlier by one to two hours each night can gently guide children back to a more suitable sleep schedule.”

Here are six tips from experts to return to:

1. Set screen time limits: Establish clear and reasonable daily limits on gadget usage to ensure a healthy balance between screen time and other activities.

2. Minimise caffeine: Avoid high-energy caffeinated drinks, especially in the afternoon, to prevent disruptions in sleep patterns.

3. Engaging activities: Enroll children in early morning activities like summer camps or encourage hobbies to keep them occupied and engaged, reducing reliance on screens.

4. Balanced diet: Provide nutritious meals to support overall health.

5. Sleep-friendly environment: Create a comfortable sleep environment by keeping the bedroom dark, quiet, and at a comfortable temperature, facilitating restful sleep.

6. Post-lunch activity: Instead of allowing daytime naps, engage children in quiet activities like reading, drawing, or preparing for upcoming academic tasks.

