Dubai's Museum of the Future wins global award

'The most beautiful building in the world' recognised as the best tall building under 100-metres

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 4:32 PM

Dubai’s two skyscrapers have won international awards for the best tall building and construction excellence.

The emirate’s latest infrastructure marvel the Museum of the Future won the Award of Excellence 2022 in the category of the best tall building under 100-metres from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

“The torus-shaped building represents mankind’s ability to innovate and construct the limits of present-day engineering and construction methodology that has been represented in significant structures throughout the ages.

“A primary inspiration was to create a form that represents the UAE Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s vision of the future where the physical building embodies floors and spaces that represent an understanding of the future as we know it today and possibly for the next few years,” the Council said.

The Museum of the Future is the latest landmark to open in Dubai’s world-famous skyline. Dubai is already home to some of the world’s most famous landmarks such as the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, the tallest hotel Gevora Hoel, seven-start hotel Burj Al Arab. While the construction of Ciel Tower is underway in Dubai which will be the tallest hotel in the world upon completion

The Museum of the Future also achieved Leed Platinum certification by using passive solar design, low-energy and low-water engineering solutions, recovery strategies for both energy and water, and by building integrated renewables from an off-site solar farm located on the rooftops of nearby car parks, CTBUH said.

Moreover, The Address Beach Resort, which is 988 feet fall, won the best construction award from the global body CTBUH.

The hotel, also known as the Address Jumeirah Gate Resort and Spa, is the 28th tallest building in Dubai, 32nd in the UAE and 192nd worldwide.