Dubai’s most expensive villa at Dh300 million, to be sold later this year

The first villa developed by Alpago Properties on Frond G features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, private beach access

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 5:05 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 5:39 PM

Dubai’s ultra-luxury properties set records time and again, as the emirate’s most expensive villa - worth Dh300 million - will be launched for sale later this year.

High-end real estate developer Alpago Properties will develop an ultra-luxury villa on the iconic Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G, popularly known as the Billionaires’ Row.

The ultra-exclusive area is home to 13 signature villas in total and six of them to be developed by Alpago Properties with prices ranging from Dh120 to Dh300 million, firming Dubai’s position on the global map.

Two of the most prestigious neighbourhoods in the world, each also known as ‘Billionaire's Row’, are located on Manhattan’s 57th Street and The Bishops Avenue in London.

A villa in Palm Jumeirah currently holds the record for the most expensive villa sold in Dubai. The 10-bedroom 33,000 sqft custom-built house was sold for a record Dh280 million in April. It features 7-star spa hotel facilities, Italian marble and a 70-metre private beach, among other top-class amenities.

Priced at Dh147 million, Alpago Properties on Wednesday launched its first signature villa Riva Del Lusso on Frond G at Palm Jumeirah.

The 10,000 sqft beachfront signature villa features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, private beach access, a private swimming pool, and spacious private basement parking for eight cars.

The company’s second villa is set to be finished by the end of the month and all six will be delivered by the end of the year.

“In the last number of years, the Dubai high-end residential segment has been marching ahead with spectacular growth. Being the playground of the world’s wealthiest individuals, ultra-luxurious residences are more important now than ever,” said Murat Ayyildiz, chairman of Alpago Group.

“These incredible signature villas offer stylish residential properties with world-class amenities, specially designed to accommodate the flawless Dubai lifestyle. We are proud to be at the forefront of establishing Dubai’s Middle East’s ‘billionaires’ row’ in Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G,” he said.

ALSO READ: