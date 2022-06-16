Dh100m ‘Samana Hills’ project delivered with private pools feature in residential projects

Samana Group added 12 pools and handed over with title deeds to owners of two-bedroom apartments

Chairman of Samana Group Muhammad Farooq and chief executive Imran Farooq at the handing over ceremony in Dubai on Wednesday. — Supplied photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 6:49 PM

Samana Developers has handed over a Dh100 million ($27.2 million) Samana Hills residential project, situated in the heart of Arjan and a walk-away to iconic Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flowers garden.

Samana Hills is the first project in Arjan, which has private pools in its two-bedroom apartments. Initially, the group added 12 pools and handed over with title deeds to unit owners. It is the first residential project in Dubai which set the trend of private pools in Dubai.

The resort-styled G+5 free-hold project, which was launched in 2019, sits on a built-up area of 100,000sqft and houses 202 units comprising studios, one and two-bedroom apartments.

The handover ceremony was chaired and inaugurated by chairman of Samana Group Muhammad Farooq, chief executive Imran Farooq, officials from Samana Developers, design architects, contractors, banks, brokers, customers and members of the media.

“The greatest motivating factor for us today is that we are delivering our commitment. We are elated that we have fulfilled promises to our investors and the quality assets to Dubai real estate market,” Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said.

In addition, he said Dubai’s attraction as among the world’s top investment destinations coupled with a host of business and visa benefits are deciding factors for our investors.

“We are excited that while handing over Samana Hills we have started the preparations for the handover of our next signature project Samana Golf Avenue in nine months from now,” he said.

Setting new records

The developer competed the superstructure in a record eight months’ time and this is during the peak of the pandemic lockdowns. The ground for Samana Hills was broken in September 2019 and the construction remained on-time. Samana Developers remained resilient and committed to continuing the construction workflow. The efficient project management kept the construction on-track which enabled Samana Developers to start handing over keys to its customers.

Samana Developers has set another benchmark of the on-time completion and handover adhering to hits commitment branded as ‘On-Time; Every-Time’. Being on time in hard situation was rare when there are project delays and developers facing losses.

“There is yet another symbolic achievement that Samana Hills was only 4.88 per cent complete at the time of the lockdown. Most of the project was completed during the pandemic. We feel proud to say that we fulfilled our commitment at a time when no one knew what is going to happen next week. We also managed to deal with the new construction regulations where the labourers’ capacity was reduced from 100 per cent to 70 per cent and even 30 per cent,” Imran Farooq said.

“We injected additional financing to sub-contractors as well as introduction of the night-shift which resolved the construction workers’ capacity issue,” he added.

Samana Hills amenities and features include a main resort-styled pool, kids pool, indoor & outdoor gyms, children’s play area, jogging track, jacuzzi, shaded parking, energy-efficient lighting system, branded interiors, CCTV surveillance, and 24-hour security.

Payment Plan

Samana Hills studio apartments prices start from Dh399,000, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units come with various payment options — from Dh599,000 — making projects attractive to both end-users and investors. Total payment period of 75 months at one per cent after the initial 10 per cent down-payment makes Samana projects affordable to mid-level investors.

“To facilitate our buyers, we provide 50 per cent financing to buyers. Our property assets guarantee competitive 24 per cent returns at an eight per cent per year over three years. It makes Samana projects an attractive proposition for end-users and investors alike, “ Imran Farooq said.

