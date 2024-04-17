UAE

Dubai's Global Village closed for 2nd day due to unstable weather

The park said that it will be open tomorrow for visitors

Web Desk
Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 4:58 PM

One of Dubai's most popular landmarks, Global Village, has announced that it will remain closed today (April 17) as well.

In a tweet on X, it said, that it will "make preparations" to ensure the park is "more wonderful" for visitors.


Global Village is set to open tomorrow, it added in the same tweet.

Yesterday, Global Village announced its closure due to unstable weather conditions prevailing across the UAE.


