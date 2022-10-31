Dubai: Working mum of two opens up about battle with breast cancer

Recognising survivors improves women's health index in the UAE

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with one in eight women being diagnosed with the condition in their lifetime. Research shows that the average age of diagnosis in the UAE is 10 years younger than anywhere else in the world. Early diagnosis results in a survival rate of more than 90 per cent in breast cancer patients.

One such story of survival, strength and change is of Khulud Abdullah, a working mum of two little girls, who has been open to share her story and is encouraging women to get screened early to know their risks.

Khulud says, "I was diagnosed with an aggressive kind of breast cancer - triple negative, stage one, grade two, and my first worry was about informing my kids and my parents. It took me two months to understand what was going on and to accept the treatment plan. Cancer was hard and painful at every stage of the treatment. However, I would like to say that you cannot enter the fight with cancer by being scared, you should not let cancer fear you, because you are a strong woman. I want to encourage and request women to undergo regular check-ups."

"Not experiencing any pain, does not mean that everything is ok. Know your body well; if you notice anything abnormal or new in your body, get it checked. Make it a routine. Even though I had the most aggressive type of breast cancer, early detection made my treatment process smooth. Do not think 'I don't have a family history of cancer, so I'm not at risk.' In my case, no one in my entire family has any type of cancer, I was the first one."

"Dr Serife Simsek, Specialist Breast Surgeon at Fakeeh University Hospital was with me all throughout, she encouraged me and gave me the strength to go through the entire process with determination. For anyone undergoing cancer treatment now, be positive and strong and win the fight. You deserve life."

Like Khulud, most women can take steps to get the right treatment at the right time with an accurate diagnosis, which is now possible with the most advanced technologies available in the UAE.

Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital, said, "At Fakeeh University Hospital, awareness and learning is a continuous process. We focus on educating and creating an understanding of the holistic effects of a condition – physical and psychological. Our aim this year with #HopewithFUH is to raise collective consciousness around breast cancer, from education to a multidisciplinary model of care."

Recognising survivors like Khulud is a step towards an improved women's health index in the UAE.

