Dubai: Breast cancer awareness for Galadari Brothers' staff

Attendees made aware of importance of self screening during event held in partnership with Medstar

Staff from different units of the Galadari Brothers’ group convened at the Khaleej Times building on Tuesday for the event. — Photo: Rahul Gajjar

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 12:02 AM

An awareness session by a top doctor helped spread the importance of early screening in the fight against breast cancer among Galadari Brothers' staff.

As staff from different units of the Galadari Brothers' group convened at the Khaleej Times building on Tuesday, Dr Rajul Matkar, specialist — obstetrician and gynaecologist, Medstar Aesthetics & Multi

Specialty Centre, said that breast cancer can even affect women without any identifiable risk factors, other than their age.

She pointed out that of late, more young women are falling prey to breast cancer due to hormonal imbalances, sedentary lifestyles, and exposure to different types of chemicals and pollution, with a few women being genetically predisposed, in addition to other risk factors.

Dr Matkar said: “Normally it's seen that women above 45 or 50 get diagnosed with breast cancer. But these days we are seeing women in their 20s and 30s being diagnosed with the disease, so it’s important to go for check-ups.

If you don't self-examine, you're never going to know if something is coming up. So, early diagnosis is the best treatment and early prevention is even better than that.”

Joining hands with Galadari Brothers, Medstar organised interesting activities on the sidelines, to make this awareness drive fun, impactful, and lifelong, with several quizzes and giveaways.

Employees also got to take free blood pressure and glucose tests.

Dr Matkar said it is important for everyone to self-examine themselves once a month, so that they know if something is wrong.

“If you see skin changes, if you see puckering, if you see retraction of the nipple, if you feel a lump, you must get it checked. Though 80 per cent of all breast lumps are benign, 20 per cent can be malignant. Therefore, it’s better to get it checked. But one shouldn’t become paranoid and think every lump is a cancer.”

Emphasising the need to cultivate more community members and personal connections through these opportunities, Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said: “We are committed to playing our part in contributing to the WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative.

Worrying statistics

“Breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall, according to WHO, and we believe such events help us recognise the terrifying statistics, increase visibility about the disease, and educate the employees of the Galadari group.”

“Staff welfare has always been high on the agenda for Galadari Brothers, and this programme is another example of how the group takes care of its people. As members of a responsible community, we feel it’s imperative that we remain committed to do our part via such dedicated awareness programmes. Any imbalance in the status of women’s health inevitably impacts society as a whole. We feel greater awareness will undoubtedly lead to more women being screened earlier for cancer.”

Staff who took part, said it was a great way to learn about breast cancer. Emirati Shoug Al Sharhan who works at the Food and Beverage (F&B) Division, Galadari Brothers said: “I learnt a lot from the talk today… what we should and should not do. Now I am more open to taking tests. I want to share this knowledge with others.”

Kim D’souza, who works at the Heavy Equipment Division, Galadari Brothers said: “it was quite informative and highlighted the importance of us being mindful of small lumps or growths in our body that we should take seriously, and if need be, go to the doctor for consultation.”

Filipino expat, Casey from the F&B division, said: “The expert insisted on early screening to prevent the situation from turning serious and how women should be cautious about these things. I don’t usually self-examine, but I have realised that this is what I need to do in future.”

