UAE: Cyclists eye record with largest bicycle ribbon

Residents, including breast cancer survivors, to come together for Guinness World Record bid

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 12:10 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 12:12 AM

Hundreds of UAE residents, including breast cancer survivors, will come together in Dubai on Saturday, October 29 in a Guinness World Record attempt to create the largest ribbon ever made of bicycles.

Being held under the theme ‘pedal to fight’, the opening act of the two-day breast cancer awareness ‘We Conquer’ event will be followed by a fun 10km community bicycle ride the next morning.

The ride, a part of the 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge, and open to everyone, will begin at Dubai Silicon Oasis headquarters and end at Dubai Digital Park.

Eman Thani, a professional Super Sport class cyclist, said: “I am privileged to be part of this initiative that celebrates the fight of survivors and gives hope to the ones affected by breast cancer. No one is alone in the battle against cancer, you have an army of warriors, survivors, and people behind you.”

Following a ‘pink festival’ after the ride in the evening, the second day at Dubai Digital Park will witness a panel discussion, zumba sessions, survivor stories, music, and art.

The awareness event is open to the public from 4pm to 9pm on October 30.