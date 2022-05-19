Dubai: Wooden commercial boats to ply across creek again

UAE: Ugandan expats can now renew passport within 7 days with new electronic service in Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, on Thursday approved the re-entry of commercial wooden ships (dhows) to Dubai Creek.
Traditional dhows had shifted their base to a new wharfage opposite Hyatt Regency Hotel in Deira towards the end of 2014.
The decision will give a boost to commercial traffic in the emirate and facilitate local trading and market activity, as well as enable wooden dhows coming from outside the country to have direct access to local markets, including through Deira Wharfage and Al Hamriyah Port.
Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the importance of Dubai Creek as a key artery for trade and tourism in the emirate, given its impact in facilitating trade movement for local markets. He praised the growth in trade through the sea ports.
He expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation’s Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows to ensure the streamlined movement of dhows that has resulted in the number of commercial boats entering the emirate increasing from 2,200 in the first quarter of 2021 to more than 2,500 in the same period in 2022, leading to an 8% growth in trade in this sector.
This growth rate coincides with the strong performance of economic activities in Dubai during the first quarter of this year.
“We will continue to strengthen our efforts to develop commercial traffic, infrastructure in ports and marinas, utilities and other services related to this sector. We believe these initiatives are vital to provide a distinctive experience for investors and achieve our vision of reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading maritime hub and a prominent global centre for trade,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.
