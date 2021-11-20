Sheikh Mohammed lauds Dubai's win to host world's largest conference in 2025

The emirate will host the 27th edition of the International Council of Museums (Icom) General Conference

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 11:43 AM Last updated: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 12:08 PM

Dubai has won the bid to host the world's largest museum conference in 2025, the Dubai Ruler announced on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the emirate will host the 27th International Council of Museums (Icom) General Conference in 2025. It will be the first Icom conference to be held in the Middle East.

At least 119 countries are expected to be in attendance, covering 20,000 international museums.

Sheikh Mohammed said the win "gives a strong impetus to the country's cultural sector".