Dubai: This 6-year-old Jordanian gardener has a green message

It will be open daily between 10am and 10pm and will run until March 9
Six-year-old Taleen Mohammed Ayed was beaming with pride and confidence when she went up the stage to collect her award for topping the Kidspreneurs Competition during the National Science Technology and Innovation (NSTI) Festival held recently in Dubai.
She competed against 24 other participants in her category with a project a related to agriculture she called ‘Taleen Kitchen Garden’.
The kindergartener studying at Dubai National School got her inspiration from a quote from the UAE founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who said: "Give me agriculture, and I will give you civilisation."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This quote ignited her passion in gardening and inspired her to start a winning project. "The more we care about plants, the better it is for the Earth and our health,” she said of her project's core principle.
The NSTI Festival Taleen participated in was aimed at targeting Kindergarten and Cycle 1 students to develop entrepreneurship and innovation from an early age.
When Taleen signed up for the competition, she was aware she had to present an idea that can achieve tangible results. With this in mind, she came up with a project aimed at encouraging children her age to care about the environment and agriculture. She firmly believes that everyone has a responsibility towards securing the future of our planet.
For Taleen, her project is special because it uses natural components. It is cost-effective, has a clear purpose, and aimed at making a positive impact.
Taleen told Khaleej Times she takes great pleasure in her daily gardening tasks. She has grown tomatoes and other garden vegetables. In fact, she feels happy and proud to see the fruits of her labour on her family's dinner table.
Despite being a kindergarten student, Taleen manages her time efficiently and handles her schoolwork, gardening, and entrepreneurship with ease.
Apart from gardening, Taleen also has a knack for building things. She frequently builds homes, using Legos. She also loves to read books in her free time.
Taleen won the award in the Youngest Kidspreneurs category for KG 1 & 2. When her name was announced as the winner, she felt extremely happy and couldn't stop giggling. She attributes her success to her parents, who have been helping her with the project and always been by her side.
ALSO READ:
It will be open daily between 10am and 10pm and will run until March 9
Many houses bore the brunt of the elements, which caused substantial damage to furniture, electronics, and homeware
Several people are seen casually walking across major roads where vehicles are speeding by
The 23-year-old was suffering from intracerebral bleeding – an unusual autoimmune condition, making the medical case a rare phenomenon
Motorists file claims with insurance firms as icy rains smash car windshields
The authority also said that 84 vehicles were caught for violations for gathering at the same location where the stunts took place
Investigations by Khaleej Times show the dodgy schemes perpetuated by Tannous ensnared individuals across the globe
This year's edition hosted over 4,000 experts from 140 governments, 85 international organisations and 700 global corporations