Dubai: Projects from India, Kazakhstan, Ghana, Indonesia win GovTech Prize

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 9:48 PM

Projects from India, Kazakhstan, Ghana and Indonesia were crowned winners of the ninth GovTech Prize during the second day of the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

The four winners were iRASTE, a project by India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the AI-Powered Government Services category; the Digital Family Card project by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry in the Inclusive Digital Transformation category; the Education Outcomes project by Ghana’s Ministry of Education in the Education Services category; and the Health Services Platform project by Indonesia’s Ministry of Health in the Healthcare Services category.

The GovTech Prize, managed by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Programme (EGSEP) at the UAE Prime Minister’s Office, is designed to encourage pioneering students, researchers, government agencies and institutions, private sector companies and startups to develop innovative solutions and explore new opportunities for a better future for humanity.

Presented to central or local government entities worldwide, the ninth edition of the award recognises creative and innovative solutions that address pressing challenges and create exceptional government service experiences.

It also recognises innovations in creating human centric government services experiences in the following categories: Educational Services, Healthcare Services, AI-Powered Government Services, and Inclusive Digital Transformation.

An independent jury team evaluated the submissions to determine the winners based on several criteria including level of innovation, impact, maturity, scalability and sustainability.

“The GovTech Prize reflects our approach of supporting efforts to lay the groundwork for the next generation of government services designed to make people’s lives easier,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said.

ABOUT THE WINNERS

iRASTE

Project iRASTE aims to re-imagine road safety using the predictive power of AI, with the aim of preventing accidents before they occur. The project is expected to result in a 50% decline in road accidents in Nagpur city and decrease blackspots on the city’s road network.

Digital Family Card

The Digital Family Card (DFC) has transformed Kazakhstan’s social protection system, utilising advanced digital technologies to evaluate families’ quality of life and extract data from 87 government databases to determine underprivileged populations in need of support. The solution ensures timely financial support to help reduce poverty and improve access to resources, consequently alleviating social inequality.

Education Outcomes Project

Ghana’s Education Outcomes Project aims to enhance quality of education in underperforming primary schools and foster a culture of equality and accountability in the education sector. The project targets around 70,000 out-of-school children in areas with the highest absentee and dropout rates, in districts historically deprived of a strong educational infrastructure, and in the Greater Accra and Kumasi Metropolitan districts. In addition, students already enrolled in 600 GALOP-beneficiary schools will benefit from strengthened interventions supported by service providers.

Health Services Platform SatuSehat

The SatuSehat health services platform offers an innovative solution to the challenge of fragmentation of health data in various (health) apps and the non-uniformity of metadata in the information systems of health facilities. The project integrates individual health data from over 60,000 healthcare facilities, allowing easy access through a mobile app that already has over 110 million registered users.

