Dubai: Stunning video shows city's dramatic transformation over 16 years

Footage documents how the emirate's skyline changed between 2005 and 2021

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 1:07 PM

The Dubai Media Office posted a fascinating, 45-second video on the transformation of the city between 2005 and 2021. It was captured and created by Florian Kriechbaumer, COO, Interel.com.

The video reveals the transformation of Dubai's skyline over a 16-year period from 2005. The video begins with just a few high-rise buildings in a barren landscape, but it soon focuses on the massive new towers that have emerged since then.

"Grateful to have spent so much time of my life in this amazing place and play a small part in documenting it," tweeted Florian.

Earlier, he had posted an image of one of his favourite Dubai skyline shots. "Patience pays off sometimes," said Florian.

The first skyscraper that emerged in the city was the Dubai World Trade Centre in 1979. But since 2005, its skyline has seen a dramatic transformation, with some of the tallest buildings in the world being developed.

Burj Khalifa (828m) is the world's tallest, with 163 floors. Marina 101 (426m), along the waterfront, is the second-tallest building in Dubai. It is followed by the Princess Tower (414m), 23 Marina (393m) and Elite Residence (380m).