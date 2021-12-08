Dubai: Stunning video shows city's dramatic transformation over 16 years

Stringent safety measures, easier Covid jab, rising confidence places Dubai on world's 2nd top city
The Emirate ranks highest in terms of health and safety among the top 10 cities in the index
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Media Office posted a fascinating, 45-second video on the transformation of the city between 2005 and 2021. It was captured and created by Florian Kriechbaumer, COO, Interel.com.
The video reveals the transformation of Dubai's skyline over a 16-year period from 2005. The video begins with just a few high-rise buildings in a barren landscape, but it soon focuses on the massive new towers that have emerged since then.
"Grateful to have spent so much time of my life in this amazing place and play a small part in documenting it," tweeted Florian.
Earlier, he had posted an image of one of his favourite Dubai skyline shots. "Patience pays off sometimes," said Florian.
ALSO READ:
The first skyscraper that emerged in the city was the Dubai World Trade Centre in 1979. But since 2005, its skyline has seen a dramatic transformation, with some of the tallest buildings in the world being developed.
Burj Khalifa (828m) is the world's tallest, with 163 floors. Marina 101 (426m), along the waterfront, is the second-tallest building in Dubai. It is followed by the Princess Tower (414m), 23 Marina (393m) and Elite Residence (380m).
The Emirate ranks highest in terms of health and safety among the top 10 cities in the index
UAE1 day ago
Protein-rich, GI-tagged Kadaknath could be a rage in the region, says Madhya Pradesh minister
UAE2 days ago
Artefact dates back to the time of the Roman Empire
UAE2 days ago
Relief will help businesses better establish themselves, bring in investments, say business owners
UAE2 days ago
'Gender equality is of paramount importance, and the constitution guarantees equal rights for men and women'
UAE2 days ago
Resort featuring 70 rooms, suites and villas is accessible exclusively by boat
UAE2 days ago
16 initiatives aimed at talents and creatives, 10 initiatives for professionals and the business environment, and 14 initiatives for enabling the business environment
UAE2 days ago
Renowned authors John Howkins and Malcolm Gladwell to speak at the event
UAE2 days ago