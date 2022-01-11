Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum blessed with baby girl; royal siblings take to social media to wish him

A person with a disability, his or her guardian, or anyone who witnesses a violation, should report the incident to relevant authorities
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has been blessed with a baby girl.
Also revealed in an Instagram story by his brother Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was the baby's name - Latifa.
Baby Latifa will be Sheikh Maktoum's second daughter with wife Sheikha Maryam bint Butti Al Maktoum. Their first daughter, Hind, was born on November 24, 2020.
Several of Sheikh Maktoum's royal siblings took to social media to wish him.
Sheikh Maktoum married Sheikha Maryam in May 2019 in a ceremony where two of his brothers, including the Dubai Crown Prince, were also married.
