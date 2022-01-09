Dubai has always fostered creativity in sport: Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Mattar Al Tayer, VP of Dubai Sports Council, pose with the winners in the local junior athletes’ category during the 11th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award in Dubai on Sunday. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

Dubai - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan crowned International Sports Personality at the 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award

by James Jose Published: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 9:19 PM

Legendary former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, now the Prime Minister of his country, won the International Sports Personality Award, while Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, was named the Arab Sports Personality, at the 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, in Dubai, on Sunday.

The 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, a Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, celebrated its winners at a glittering presentation ceremony, in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai – the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Mattar Al Tayer, VP of Dubai Sports Council, gave away the awards in the various categories.

The charismatic Khan, who inspired the ‘cornered tigers’ to glory at the 1992 World Cup, was recognised for empowering the Pakistani society through sports.

He launched a path-breaking $639 million initiative two years ago for the welfare of the youth in Pakistan, which saw young men and women handed scholarships and skill-development opportunities, including scholarships in sports.

Khan also announced plans to build a cricket ground in each of Pakistan’s over 4,000 Union and Village Councils, in June last year.

“Dubai has always fostered creativity in all its forms to enhance excellence in various spheres of life including sport,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said.

“Creativity is vital to the progress of nations and cultures and a major driving force for shaping a brighter future. By celebrating innovators in the sporting field, Dubai seeks to enable role models in the sector to promote an ethos of creativity worldwide. The Award recognises the efforts of creative individuals who have overcome formidable challenges to make remarkable contributions to sport. Despite the exceptional situation the world has faced over the last two years, the outstanding individuals who are being recognised by the Award have transformed challenges into opportunities to strive for greater levels of creativity and performance. I wish all the Award winners even greater success in their sports careers,” he added.

The award winners were titled ‘Glory Makers’ and among them were six UAE male and female junior athletes who excelled in their disciplines.

The Local Emerging Athlete Achieved Outstanding Success in Sports Award went to Yousuf Rashed Al Matrooshi, for winning four gold medals in the Gulf Swimming Championships held in Kuwait and Qatar, in addition to his participation in the Tokyo Olympics, as well as achieving a historic achievement as he became the first Emirati to break the 50-second barrier in the 100-meter swimming race; Mohammed Saeed Binham Al Ameri, for placing first thrice in the International Championship for Endurance in Slovakia in 2019 and being ranked fourth in the world rankings for the adult riders category; Saif Jasem Al Mansoori, for winning the gold medal in the World Junior Championships under 16 years in Romania in 2019 and the silver medal in the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship for juniors category, also in 2019; Alyaziah Tariq Abdulsalam, for winning the silver medal in the International Gymnastics Championships, which was held in Hungary; Rahma Khalfan Al Murshidi, for winning the silver medal in the Asian Junior and Junior Boxing Championship, which was held in the UAE and Salwa Ahmed Al Mansoori, for winning the bronze medal in the Asian Karate Championship for juniors, youth and under 21 years old in Malaysia.

The ceremony brought the curtain down on a busy season that saw a record total of 409 applications – 54 in the Institutional Creativity category, 29 in the Team Sports Creativity category and 326 in the Individual Sports Creativity category.

THE WINNERS:

The International Sports Personality Award: Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Arab Sports Personality Award: Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee.

The Local Administrator Award: Anas Nasser Al Otaiba, President of the Asian Boxing Confederation and Vice President of the International Boxing Association.

The Local Referee Award: Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi.

The Local Coach Award: Abdulaziz Al Anbari, Sharjah FC coach; Abdul Hamid Ibrahim Al Hosani.

The Local Team Award: UAE National Endurance Team.

The Local Organisation Award: Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

The Arab Athlete Award: Feryal Ashraf Abdel Aziz (Egypt); Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui (Tunisia); Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco); Tarek Ali Hamdi (Saudi Arabia).

The Arab Administrator Award: Aya Medany (Egypt).

The Arab Referee Award: Zitouni Metyout (Morocco).

The Arab Team Award: Algerian national football team.

The Arab Organisation Award: Al-Ahly Club (Egypt).

The International Organisation Award: International Handball Federation.

The Local Emerging Athlete Achieved Outstanding Success in Sports Award: Yousuf Rashed Al Matrooshi; Mohammed Saeed Binham Al Ameri; Saif Jasem Al Mansoori; Alyaziah Tariq Abdulsalam; Rahma Khalfan Al Murshidi; Salwa Ahmed Al Mansoori.

The Athlete Accomplished an Achievement within Difficult Challenges Award (People of determination Category): Walid Katila (Tunisia); Garrah Nassar Tnaiash (Iraq);

The Athlete Accomplished an Outstanding Achievement Award: Maan Abdel Moeen Asaad (Syria).

An Outstanding Local Athlete Award: Zayed Abdulnaser Al Katheeri.