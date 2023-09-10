Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves plan to expand marine transport network

This is being done to help manage the effects of the earthquake and alleviate the suffering of those in quake-struck nation
The Dubai Crown Prince has approved a new plan to develop the Emirate’s maritime transport network and expand it by 188 per cent. The aim is to serve 22 million passengers by 2030.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also met Hanadi Al Doseri, the first Emirati female captain of a mass marine transport vehicle.
The Dubai Crown Prince reviewed a project being developed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA): The world's first 3D-printed electric ‘abra’ — a traditional boat made of wood.
“I have closely followed the successful trial run of the autonomous abra,” Sheikh Hamdan posted on platform X, formerly called Twitter.
He was referring to the RTA trialling a driverless abra in May this year. During the trial run, the abra travelled on a predetermined line on its own, with the captain acting as an operation supervisor to intervene only if needed.
More details to follow
ALSO READ:
This is being done to help manage the effects of the earthquake and alleviate the suffering of those in quake-struck nation
This initiative reaffirms the deep-rooted ties between the countries
The mission urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Moroccan authorities
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing at least 296 people
It has become a lifeline that has saved residents and tourists from traffic woes, stress, and financial burdens
20-year-old Rio, a person of determination, was carried by his sister during the multisport race
The authority wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured
Earlier this year, ridership on both the red and green lines of the metro hit 123.4 million riders in the first half of 2023