Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves plan to expand marine transport network

Dubai Crown Prince met first Emirati female captain of a mass marine transport vehicle

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 1:09 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 2:31 PM

The Dubai Crown Prince has approved a new plan to develop the Emirate’s maritime transport network and expand it by 188 per cent. The aim is to serve 22 million passengers by 2030.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also met Hanadi Al Doseri, the first Emirati female captain of a mass marine transport vehicle.

The Dubai Crown Prince reviewed a project being developed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA): The world's first 3D-printed electric ‘abra’ — a traditional boat made of wood.

“I have closely followed the successful trial run of the autonomous abra,” Sheikh Hamdan posted on platform X, formerly called Twitter.

He was referring to the RTA trialling a driverless abra in May this year. During the trial run, the abra travelled on a predetermined line on its own, with the captain acting as an operation supervisor to intervene only if needed.

