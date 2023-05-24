Dubai school bans YouTuber's energy drink from campus

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 6:34 PM Last updated: Wed 24 May 2023, 7:07 PM

A Dubai school has alerted parents about the potential risks associated with children consuming Prime Energy drinks.

The GEMS World Academy in a circular to parents recently highlighted various health problems, including anxiety and the possibility of developing addiction, as consequences of consuming these beverages.

The letter addressed to parents, which has been seen by Khaleej Times says, “I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of great concern that has recently come to our attention. We feel it is our responsibility to inform you about the potential dangers associated with (it),” Sahar Taheri, Director of PR & Communications at GEMS World Academy (GWA).

It further stated, “The excessive consumption of these drinks can lead to various health problems, including increased heart rate, high blood pressure, dehydration, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and even addiction.”

In response to this concern, GEMS World Academy has implemented a policy prohibiting students from “buy(ing) or sell(ing) Prime or any other products on the Academy premises.”

This decision was made based on the acknowledgement that Prime Energy is explicitly stated as unsuitable for individuals under the age of 18, a fact that is even mentioned on the official website of Prime Energy, as highlighted by Taheri.

Prime has introduced two distinct beverages in its product line, an energy drink and a sports drink named Prime Hydration.

In contrast to Prime Energy, Prime Hydration, “is suitable for children and is a hydration drink that is used for muscle recovery and replacing electrolytes,” according to the letter.

It’s worth noting that Logan Paul, the WWE Superstar and Youtuber who has millions of followers, announced earlier that his brand, Prime Hydration, achieved an impressive milestone by generating over $250 million in retail sales within its inaugural year.

According to reports, Prime sports and energy drinks entered the market last year and quickly gained significant popularity, particularly among teenagers. The beverages have rapidly established themselves as prominent players in the industry.

Meanwhile, Khaleej Times has approached the school group and their response is awaited on the matter.

