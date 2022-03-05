Dubai: RTA employees to get priority treatment at Canadian Specialist Hospital

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 12:02 PM

The Roads, and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai signed an agreement with the Canadian Specialist Hospital to allocate an office to follow up and facilitate all private medical transactions for all its employees and their families.

This step will help to obtain services such as priority in reservations, medical consultations over the phone, receiving patients, special features for surgeries, the cost of hospital stay and medicines, in addition to special discounts for employees and their families.

The inauguration was attended by Issa Al-Amiri, Director of the Administrative Services Department at the Authority, and Dr Yashar Ali, Executive Director of the Canadian Specialist Hospital in Dubai.

The two parties discussed the importance of strategic cooperation and ways to develop and enhance cooperation.

Al Amiri said that the Roads and Transport Authority always put the health and comfort of our employees and their families at the top of our priorities. “We are pleased to cooperate with the Canadian Specialist Hospital through this service. Medical services that will contribute to obtaining distinguished health services for the employees of the Roads and Transport Authority, in addition to their family members.”

Dr Yashar Ali said: “We are proud of this agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai because of its good reputation and distinguished presence in Dubai, and based on the long-standing reputation that Canadian Hospital possesses as a medical facility providing world-class healthcare services in the region,”

“It is the first hospital in Dubai to provide this distinguished service, and this reinforces the hospital’s keenness to cooperate with the government sector and enhance our presence,” said Dr Yashar.

