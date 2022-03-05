UAE: 24% of adolescents suffer from eczema, say doctors

Dermatologists say that the skin disease affects 11% of adults i the country as well

By Waheed Abbas Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 10:03 AM

Eczema, a condition that causes skin to become dry, red, itchy and bumpy, badly affects the lives of 24 per cent of adolescents and 11 per cent of the adult population in the UAE, say dermatologists.

Eczema is a common chronic skin condition afflicting all ages but particularly widespread among children. Type 2 inflammation, an overactive immune system response, is a major cause of this severe skin problem, along with other factors such as genetics, environmental triggers, and stress.

While speaking during a summit, doctors said eczema can have a serious and lasting impact on patients’ quality of life and overall health — both physically and mentally. It has also been linked to an increased risk of health conditions such as asthma, hay fever, food allergy, obesity and heart disease.

Elsewhere in the GCC, the statistics are even more upsetting, with 15 per cent of adults in Saudi Arabia and 17 per cent of adults in Kuwait affected by this chronic skin condition, doctors revealed during a conference in Dubai.

“One doctor was sharing with me about the case of a five-year-old child who is not able to eat well and is not able to sleep the whole night,” said Jean-Paul Scheuer, MCO lead and general manager for Sanofi Greater Gulf.

“So the kid can hardly go to school. Can you imagine the nightmare that these kids have to live with and their lives after they start to use an effective and safe solution? Now the kid is going to beach and is living a normal life,” added Scheuer.

The doctors stated during the conference that the negative impact of this itch is significant not only on the one who has this condition but also on the friends and family members caring for this person.

The high-level summit organised by Sanofi shed new light on the latest innovations and breakthroughs in the diagnosis, treatment and care of type 2 inflammatory skin conditions. The three-day hybrid event was attended by dermatologists from across the world, featuring 23 international speakers and brought together 200 doctors who are specialised in dermatology from across the region.

Highlighting another case study, Scheuer said: “Then there is an example that the other doctor shared about a 25-year-old who could not go to work because of the itch that it affected her work and life. Now she is living a normal life after the treatment.”

Scheuer revealed that around 8,000 patients with moderate to severe eczema had been treated in the region, and 1,000 doctors have been prescribing innovative therapy, which is revolutionising the treatment for eczema.

Dr Muna Al Murrawi, consultant dermatologist and president of Emirates Dermatologists Society, stressed promoting awareness among the public about eczema and other skin diseases.

“We see a large number of eczema cases in the UAE, and this summit is a great platform to improve awareness about inflammatory skin diseases. It’s our job to make our population aware of eczema and other type 2 inflammatory skin diseases. Educating on preventive measures is crucial because when eczema starts to aggravate, it might also have a secondary bacterial infection from the scratching, necessitating systemic therapy,” she added.

