Dubai: RTA announces winners of ‘Best Sustainable Transport Means Photo Competition’

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) declared the winners of the 3rd Best Sustainable Transport Means Photo Competition held under the theme: ‘Mobility in Dubai,’ in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA).

The competition encourages public transport users to capture through their mobile phones mesmerising images of various sustainable transport modes including the metro, tram, public buses, and marine transport such as water buses, water taxis, abra, and ferries.

The winner of the 'Single Image' category is Rashad Kunhi Muhammad, the runner-up is Hassan Diaa Al Din, while Mark Anthony Agtay finished third. In the 'Portfolio' category, the first place was awarded to Jason Bala, the second place went to Charlie Villagracia, and the third-place finisher was Warren Poblete.

Yousef Al Rida, CEO of the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA said, “In its bid to promote the use of public transport, which is sustainable, RTA runs various initiatives. The HIPA competition that is held annually encourages residents and visitors to capture digital artistic photographs of the emirate's urban and tourist landmarks while using public transport modes.”

Riding public transport means offers a unique opportunity to explore and record the city's diverse and distinct sites. It allows users to experience and capture the engineering marvels of the buildings, the beauty of the roads and green spaces, and the architectural icons of Dubai, such as the uniquely designed and lit bridges, corridors, and other landmarks that define the city of Dubai.

“For this year's edition, we received a significant number of entries through the competition's online registration page accessible via (www.hipa.ae) website. The entries showcased a diverse range of content and beauty. The judges panel reviewed these submissions and nominated the winning works under the award's conditions and criteria.

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, said, “One of the key characteristics of the winning works is the ability to translate cultural concepts, which are fundamental to building the future, and bring them closer to the mind and visually simplified, in addition to the aesthetic touches that turn these concepts into captivating elements.

“We are excited about the ongoing fruitful cooperation with the RTA aimed at raising awareness about sustainable transport, which is proudly showcased in Dubai through unique global inspirational models for visual art enthusiasts. Congratulations to the winners of this special competitive event and wish for better luck to other participants in future opportunities.

