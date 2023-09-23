Click a photo of Dubai's sustainable transport to win prizes up to Dh30,000

Inside the life of real estate agents in Dubai: Midnight calls, relentless hustle, high stake windfalls
For the 35,000 odd men and women engaged in this demanding profession, competition is not merely fierce, it's a relentless battle they face daily
Click a photograph of Dubai’s sustainable public transport on your mobilephone and you can win exciting cash prizes.
The Roads and Transport Authority has announced the third edition of the photography contest in coordination with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (Hipa).
The participants can submit their photographs from September 25 to October 15 to win cash prizes that will amount more than Dh30,000.
This year’s contest will harness the power of photography to promote awareness about the significance of sustainable transportation. Photographers, photography enthusiasts, residents, tourists, and public transport users can join the competition by capturing the beauty of Dubai’s public transport including the metro, tram, public buses, and water transport like the water bus, water taxi, ferry, and abra.
Photos should be submitted through the competition’s online registration page via: www.hipa.ae.
