Click a photo of Dubai's sustainable transport to win prizes up to Dh30,000

RTA and Hipa announce third edition of mobile photography competition

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 9:31 PM

Click a photograph of Dubai’s sustainable public transport on your mobilephone and you can win exciting cash prizes.

The Roads and Transport Authority has announced the third edition of the photography contest in coordination with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (Hipa).

The participants can submit their photographs from September 25 to October 15 to win cash prizes that will amount more than Dh30,000.

This year’s contest will harness the power of photography to promote awareness about the significance of sustainable transportation. Photographers, photography enthusiasts, residents, tourists, and public transport users can join the competition by capturing the beauty of Dubai’s public transport including the metro, tram, public buses, and water transport like the water bus, water taxi, ferry, and abra.

Photos should be submitted through the competition’s online registration page via: www.hipa.ae.

ALSO READ: