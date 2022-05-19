Dubai retailer announces ‘price match challenge’

Certain conditions have been set for the customer to benefit from these policies

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 6:44 PM

The Dubai-based retail major Union Coop has announced a new initiative for its customers under which customers can match the prices of purchased items with its competitors in Dubai and the difference amount will be returned to the consumer.

Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said this initiative has been launched to ensure that the competitive prices are guaranteed to all of its shareholders and loyalty programme (Tamayaz) gold card members.

The retailer added that the difference amount will be returned under certain conditions that are followed and studied by the cooperative by adding the difference amount in the Tamayaz card that was used at the time of purchase.

The CEO pointed out that the initiative is “one of a kind” in Dubai, which will motivate other retailers to offer products at competitive prices to the benefit of the consumers.

Additionally, the new policy will enhance consumer confidence in shopping while securing his rights, since everything will be in his favour.

Further, he explained that the initiative will limit price rise and also support the free flow of commodities, as these are the primary indicators of price control.

Al Falasi added that the primary goal of this initiative is social welfare as it will enable the availability of basic food commodities and other necessities at competitive prices compared to the prices offered to ensure stability in the markets.

He stressed that no retailer can claim that the prices of its products are the cheapest and best in the market, as there will be always a discrepancy in prices between one outlet and another, and it is necessary to measure, compare and be guided in the value of the food basket in the end.

He indicated that the cooperative has set specific conditions for a consumer to benefit from this policy, such as – a refund request should be made within a 24-hour window after the purchase of the product, the compared product should be identical in brand, size, colour, packaging and country of origin, in addition to the barcode.

Additionally, the validity of the competitor’s product must not be less than the validity date of that of Union Coop’s. The product must not be among the promotional offers, wholesale or clearance, express or short special offers or for a limited quantity or special offers related to other events, and does not include pricing errors from competitors. Products purchased through ‘pick-up’ services (click and collect) are not included in the policy. The policy does not include fresh products such as fish, vegetables, fruits, butchery and dairy products as the prices vary on a daily or a weekly basis.

The Union Coop chief stressed that consumers should take information, news and quotes from reliable official sources and not consider rumours of unknown sources and circulate them on social media platforms, especially since some members of society rely on social networking sites and pass information from those sources.

He added that the laws in the country criminalise spreading rumours and false information that would affect economic establishments or any facility, indicating that members of society should have a personal responsibility to investigate the accuracy of information before publishing it.

