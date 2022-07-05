Dubai: Rashid Hospital’s Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation undergoes expansion

The new services include a gym, a hydrotherapy pool, a sports medicine clinic

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 11:46 AM

Rashid Hospital’s Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) has got new amenities thanks to a donation from Seddiqi Holding.

The philanthropic effort led to major expansion of services including a new gym for physical exercises, a rehabilitation section for nervous system injuries, a hydrotherapy pool, an occupational therapy and rehabilitation unit, an upgraded physical medicine and rehabilitation clinic, and a sports medicine clinic.

Additionally, the department also has a dedicated Retinal Prosthetic Organ Restoration Unit.

The PMR department evaluates, diagnoses, treats and rehabilitates patients with musculoskeletal conditions which comprise more than 150 conditions that affect the locomotor system of individuals. They range from those that arise suddenly and are short-lived, such as fractures, sprains and strains, to lifelong conditions associated with ongoing functioning limitations and disability.

The department treats patients with sports injuries, nervous system problems, post-operative patients, internal and infectious disease patients, cardiac patients, those in intensive care and resuscitation units, patients with burns, and patients who have undergone amputation. The department also treats patients suffering from lymphedema and provides rehabilitative care for the elderly.

In 2021, the PMR department received 68,000 patients.

During the inauguration of the new project, Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, expressed his gratitude to Seddiqi Holding for support towards this “pivotal expansion project which will directly benefit patients and increase capacity of rehabilitation services”.

Abdul Hamid Ahmed Seddiqi, chairman of the Board of Directors of Seddiqi Holding, said: “On behalf of the Seddiqi family and Seddiqi Holding, we are honoured to support the expansion of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Rashid Hospital, an achievement that will enhance the level of healthcare services provided by the hospital.”

