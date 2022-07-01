Abu Dhabi healthcare facilities recognised by Harvard for their services during Covid-19 pandemic

Dr. Safa Azaat Al Mustafa of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City presented with prestigious HBC award for her dedication

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 10:10 PM

Two health service facilities in Abu Dhabi were among was among the big winners at this year's edition of the Harvard Business Council (HBC) Award.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) was praised for its efforts and successes in managing the Covid-19 pandemic in Abu Dhabi. The institution received the ‘Diamond Level Award’ in tackling the pandemic under the Excellent Practice Award.

SKMC impressed with its ability to tackle the pandemic through activating well-studied strategies and demonstrating outstanding professionalism and preparation.

Judges praised the hospital’s capacity to immediately shift its priorities to the ongoing health emergency while maintaining its focus on the well-being of patients and staff.

Al Dhafra Hospitals was the other institution to be honoured. It received the ‘Organizational Gold Award’, and was recognised for its organisational excellence, including implementing total quality management principles.

Dr. Safa Azaat Al Mustafa, Acting Chief Executive Officer at SKMC, was presented with the prestigious HBC Executive Diamond Award for her dedication towards providing the highest quality of healthcare.

She said: “I am honoured and humbled to have received this award. I hope to continue to be motivated by a desire to excel through my passion for my work.”

A total of 63 individuals and organisations were presented with awards at the HBC event out of a total of just under 5,000 applications.