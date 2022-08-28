Dubai Police takes 9-year-old volunteer on speed boat tour

Kind gesture comes as part of force's 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative

Dubai Police Security Awareness has rewarded a 9-year-old Arab with a tour on one of the Dubai Police speed boats after he shows a passionate devotion to participating in the voluntary work in his community.

This kind gesture is part of the 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Acting Director of Ports Police Station, welcomed Sultan Abdullah Muhsin at the station and took him on tour on the speed boat, to which his parents expressed their gratitude to the police for the thoughtful initiative that brought happiness and joy to their child's heart.

Major Ali Youssef Yaqoub, Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the Security Awareness Department, confirmed that, in collaboration with the Positive Spirit Initiative and the Ports Police Station, the Department arranged to fulfil Sultan's wish to honour his keenness to participate in the voluntary programmes organised by the Positive Spirit Initiative.

"We encourage members of the public of all ages, especially children, to engage and volunteer in the community activities to hone their life skills," Maj. Yaqoub added.

Major Ali Youssef Yaqoub, Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the Security Awareness Department, stressed the Dubai Police's keenness to enhance security and safety and instil happiness among community members. He explained that the force is also keen on carrying out several events and activities to entertain and educate children, including Dubai Police's mascots Mansour and Amna, luxury patrols, police dog shows, and Dubai Police Mounted show.

Meanwhile, Fatima Buhjeer, Coordinator of Positive Spirit Initiative, said that Sultan has shown a great interest in volunteering and actively participating in the initiative's activities and events, which aim to strengthen social cohesion, spread awareness, and consolidate

values of virtue in society members, while embracing tolerance, coexistence, respect, and acceptance of others.

"Dubai Police made sure to encourage his 'positive spirit' and honoured him by fulfilling a wish of his choice, and it was to take a ride on one of the speed boats," she added.