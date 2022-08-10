Dubai Police gift three horses to children after summer break training

Kids were part of summer ‘safety ambassadors’ training programme

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 3:48 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 4:11 PM

Three children have got the best gifts they could have dreamed of: Horses direct from the Dubai Police stables. The children were part of the police’s summer training programme as ‘safety ambassadors’.

The summer programme let the students shadow police officers during their duty hours and undergo practical training to perform policing work in various fields during their summer break.

Safi Ali Al Naqbi, Sultan Khalid Al Shamsi, and Meera Ali Al Haj, were presented with the three horses after the police noted their enthusiasm in attending to horses during their training at the Dubai Mounted Police Station in Al Aweer.

Major Dhahi Salem Al Jallaf, deputy director of Dubai Mounted Police Station, said that the station trained pupils to take care of equines and guided them to provide a safe and suitable environment for them.

The safety ambassadors have thanked the Dubai Police for their “generous and thoughtful initiative”.

In August this year, the police had gifted a horse to an Emirati child. The 11-year-old, Mana’a Ibrahim Ahmed Abdullah, who is excellent in studies, had always wanted to own a horse. The gesture came after the child’s mother contacted the police and conveyed his wish to them.