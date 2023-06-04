Dubai Police list top 3 causes of carbon monoxide poisoning inside vehicles

The Dubai Royal asked his followers in an Instagram story for help in naming three dogs: one female and two males
The Dubai Police have revealed the top three causes of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning inside vehicles. Referring to the gas as a ‘silent killer’, a top official said CO is dangerous because it has no odour or colour, “which makes it difficult to detect and determine its concentration in closed spaces”.
Ibtisam Abd Al Rahman Al Abdouli, poisons expert and director of the Specialised Forensic Evidence Department, said CO is a 'silent killer' because it can be inhaled accidentally.
"Some people may experience minor symptoms such as headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting. However, when the CO level in the body is high, it could lead to loss of consciousness and eventually death," she explained.
The police said the three main causes of CO poisoning in vehicles are:
This came as the police hosted an awareness workshop, where the force and its partners discussed four main topics: Standards for inspecting and renewing old vehicles, raising awareness about risks through media channels, ways to reduce incidents and local and federal legislation and regulations.
Yousuf Al Marzouqi, acting director of the Specifications Department, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, emphasised the need to establish standards and measures for evaluating vehicle air quality. "This should become a mandatory specification," he said.
The Dubai Police’s poisons expert, Al Abdouli, explained that CO is a toxic gas produced by the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing fuels such as gasoline, natural gas, oil, coal and wood.
"When a fire burns in closed places, the oxygen is gradually replaced with CO. This leads to serious tissue and cell damage and even death. Carbon monoxide poisoning is behind many deaths worldwide due to lack of awareness and wrong practices.”
There have been multiple instances of residents dying of CO poisoning. Earlier this year, the police said two domestic helpers died after inhaling the poisonous gas as they left charcoal burning overnight to heat their room. Similar incidents were reported in 2020 and 2010.
If someone is suspected of having CO poisoning, the first thing to do is get them into an open space with fresh air immediately and call for emergency medical assistance.
ALSO READ:
The Dubai Royal asked his followers in an Instagram story for help in naming three dogs: one female and two males
Meeting aims to establish partnerships and direct and ongoing communication with the media sector
Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscores the continuation of UAE's humanitarian approach based on protecting civilians
The carousel consists of eight pictures showcasing a different side of Sheikh Hamdan
The Dubai Ruler gave a shout out to Bu Shehab for his commitment to expediting procedures and ensuring a seamless customer experience
Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, chief of UAE's National Centre of Meteorology, elected as the new President of WMO for a four-year term
They pooled in money to purchase Dh50 ‘Lucky 7’ scratch card at Abu Dhabi airport
If an employee is made to work more than 8 hours a day, additional period will be considered overtime and the employee would be entitled to compensation