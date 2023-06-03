UAE: Vehicle catches fire on road, police warn motorists

Authority sends out mobile alerts to residents and drivers

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 11:00 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 11:28 PM

A vehicle caught fire on Al Faya road (E75) on Saturday night. Abu Dhabi Police sent out warning alerts to residents and drivers in the vicinity.

The authority urged motorists to be careful while driving through the Al Faya road which borders Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The incident took place between 10pm and10.30pm. Police reached the accident site immediately after receiving the information of the fire.

The Al Faya - Seeh Shuaib E75 road is one of the main roads used by trucks travelling across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain.

