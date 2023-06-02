Dubai: Police warn motorists about accident near Global Village

Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
An accident has taken place on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road in Dubai.
Taking to Twitter, Dubai Police informed the public about the accident, which has taken place opposite Global Village, in the direction towards Abu Dhabi.
Motorists are advised to follow the rules and remain cautious while driving.
ALSO READ:
Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
Inspections were conducted on designated non-financial business or professions sector companies, including real estate agents, precious metals, gemstone dealers
The event brings together over 1,000 key F&B professionals and service providers
The disease threatens about 700,000 people worldwide annually, but when effectively treated, symptoms can be managed and patients can live a largely normal life
Leading national firms announcing their intention to invest Dh110 billion over next 10 years to purchase 300 products from local manufacturers
Videos that show the beloved leader casually walking around the popular mall have gone viral on social media
The head of the Haj committee emphasises importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to maintain service quality during peak travel seasons
Authorities urge public against clicking on suspicious links and refraining from sharing confidential information