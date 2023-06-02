Dubai: Police warn motorists about accident near Global Village

Residents are advised to remain cautious on the road

File photo. For illustrative purposes only.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 8:56 AM

An accident has taken place on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road in Dubai.

Taking to Twitter, Dubai Police informed the public about the accident, which has taken place opposite Global Village, in the direction towards Abu Dhabi.

Motorists are advised to follow the rules and remain cautious while driving.

ALSO READ: