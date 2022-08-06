Dubai Police honours Emirati for handing over Dh10,000 lost cash

The large sum was found in Al Qusais

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 1:14 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 10:33 PM

Dubai Police has honoured an Emirati for handing over a large sum of lost cash to authorities.

Ali Ahmad Al Ali has submitted Dh10,000 to authorities, after he found the cash in Al Qusais.

Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, Acting Director of Al Qusais Police Station, praised Al Ali for his honesty which "reflects the true values and ethics of Emiratis". He further emphasized the importance of collaboration between the public and police to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Al Ali also expressed his joy and gratitude for being honoured by the authority.

