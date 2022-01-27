Dubai Police fine over 11,000 motorists for abruptly stopping on road

Violation by employer can attract penalties upto Dh50,000
UAE16 hours ago
Dubai Police slapped 11,565 motorists with a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic points for abruptly stopping on the road last year, which usually happens when a vehicle breaks down.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director General of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the violation caused an increase in accidents that caused eight deaths and 21 injuries last year.
"Stopping on the road and failing to follow the standard procedures have caused 11 accidents which took the lives of eight people, injured 21, and damaged 24 vehicles last year," Al Mazrouei confirmed.
Dubai Police issued an advisory urging motorists to conduct regular maintenance on their vehicles to avoid causing or being involved in accidents that can cost lives or severe damages to vehicles.
Al Mazrouei said drivers must act swiftly when their vehicles suddenly break down. "They are highly advised to follow the proper steps of using hazard lights, moving vehicle to the shoulder of the road (if moveable) and watching out for oncoming vehicles to prevent collisions."
He explained, "In the unfortunate case of an accident happening and the driver is unable to move the vehicle, it is advised to switch hazard lights on, put a warning triangle on an appropriate distance for the vehicles approaching from the back, get out of the car, head to the side road and call the police."
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
Violation by employer can attract penalties upto Dh50,000
UAE16 hours ago
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City fulfilled all requirements for accreditation
UAE1 day ago
More than 1,500 international participants feature in the 7th edition of the forum titled Towards the Future.
UAE1 day ago
It is set to be the world's tallest commercial tower
UAE1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives El Sisi and his delegation in Abu Dhabi Airport.
UAE1 day ago
Programmes reform inmates and integrate them to become active members of society.
UAE1 day ago
Al Ghoul Mosque was built at a cost of Dh2 million.
UAE1 day ago
Eleven symbolic scenes to narrate a story using a range of performing arts expressions
UAE1 day ago