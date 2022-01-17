Dubai: Pet owners announce cash rewards of up to Dh2,500 to help find missing dog, cat

Minooch the cat has been missing since December 30, while Bambam the dog went missing on January 12

(L-R) Minooch and Bambam

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 4:08 PM

The owners of two missing pets in Dubai have announced cash rewards to anyone who could reunite them with their beloved animals.

Paul Name has offered Dh2,500 for any information leading to the whereabouts of his Havanese puppy Bambam, who bolted out of his hands after being scared of the fireworks on January 12.

“I was walking Bambam in Al Seef at around 8.30pm when the DSF fireworks suddenly lit up the skies. She got so terrified by the sight and sounds of the fireworks that she scampered off. I gave chase, but she was too quick and disappeared into the crowd. I spent hours looking for her, but she couldn’t be found,” said the distraught French expat who lives in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Similarly, Duniya Oufrid, a sales assistant, has offered Dh1,000 to find her Persian cat, Minooch, who reportedly jumped off a fourth floor balcony in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) on December 30 and was never to be seen again.

“I was moving house, so I gave it to my neighbour and asked him to look after the cat for a few days,” said the Moroccan lady.

“As luck would have it, he disappeared the same evening. The neighbour claims there's CCTV footage of him jumping off the balcony, but I am yet to see it,” said Ofrid.

Both pets are a year old.

Meanwhile, two other pets who went missing over the week have been found and reunited with their owners.

A dog that was lost near the Love Lake area in Al Qudra was found within hours.

Similarly, another pet canine was returned to his Arab owner, who had announced a Dh5,000 reward to find his beloved dog.