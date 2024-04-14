Dubai: New 1.6km-long, 6-lane tunnel to ease traffic flow between key residential areas

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 1:17 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 2:14 PM

Dubai is set to build a 1.6km long, six-lane tunnel that can accommodate 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has awarded the contract for the Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project that will extend from the end of the ramp of Infinity Bridge in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej and Cairo Streets.

The tunnel will enhance connectivity for Abu Hail, Al Wuheida, Al Mamzar, Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Waterfront Market and Al Hamriya Port.

The project is being overseen by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, said, “Al Khaleej Street Tunnel is part of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project; one of the expansive projects currently undertaken by RTA.”

Al Khaleej Street Project is part of Phase 4 Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project.

Scope of the Al Khaleej Street Tunnel

Free traffic flow from the Infinity Bridge towards Deira and back.

Transform the crossing of the Cairo and Al Wuheida Streets from a roundabout to a signalised intersection.

Improve Cairo Street and connect the ramp of the bridge from Dubai Islands to the new tunnel on Al Khaleej Street northward.

Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project

This corridor extends 13 km along Sheikh Rashid Road , Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street, encompassing the upgrade of 15 intersections and benefiting numerous residential and developmental communities including Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Mina Rashid.

It serves about one million people and is projected to cut travel times from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030.

In progress

“RTA is currently working on a 4.8-kilometre improvement project on Sheikh Rashid Street, extending from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street to Falcon intersection on Al Mina Street.

The project entails constructing three bridges totalling 3.1 km in length, accommodating 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes.

The first is a 1,335-metre bridge of three lanes to facilitate the traffic flow between Sheikh Rashid Road and Falcon Intersection, accommodating up to 10,800 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The second is a three-lane bridge extending 780 metres to serve traffic from Falcon Intersection in the direction of Al Wasl Road accommodating 5,400 vehicles per hour.

The third is a 985-metre-long bridge of two lanes to serve traffic inbound from Jumeirah Street heading to Al Mina Street toward Al Wasl Street, accommodating 3,200 vehicles per hour,” said Al Tayer.

“The project also entails constructing a 4.8 kmroadway and upgrading surface junctions along Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street, and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street. Works include constructing two pedestrian bridges, one on Sheikh Rashid Road and the other on Al Mina Street in addition to other works such as street lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage network and irrigation systems,” he added.

