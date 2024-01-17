Dubai: New centre offering 54 residential services to citizens launched

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 11:39 AM

A new centre has been launched to provide residential services to citizens. The 'Dubai Integrated Housing Center' is located at Avenue Mall in Nad Al Sheba, and is scheduled to commence operations in February.

The centre was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It will provide 54 residential services for citizens - from four government departments and two private sector partners - under one roof.

Sheikh Hamdan said that establishing the new centre is a part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by the Ruler of Dubai under the theme of 'Family: The Foundation of Our Nation.'

He added that the centre will provide comprehensive support throughout the home-building process, including consultancy for design selection, guidance on cost-saving measures and assistance with financing through banks.

“Constructing a family home can be a challenging experience for many young individuals, demanding specific expertise and financial and legal awareness. Our aim is to transform this experience for citizens,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We will continue to launch new projects in the next phase, reflecting our commitment to fostering stable families and ensuring the highest quality of life for them,” he added.

The initiative aligns with one of Dubai Social Agenda 33's specific targets - ensuring the provision of land and a residential loan to every new Emirati family within a year of application.

The centre will address the diverse needs of citizens, with a specific focus on housing, construction and land services, including the selection and allocation of residential lands.

The government entities offering services through the centre include the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land. Additionally, two private partners, Emirates Islamic Bank and Sobha Realty, are also contributing to the array of services offered.

Early this January, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched a Dh208 billion Dubai Social Agenda 33 to double the number of Emirati families in the emirate within a decade. He also set out plans to increase housing standards, health care and quality of life for citizens.

