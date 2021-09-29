Dubai: New central operations room opened at Transport Security Department

The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, opened the new Central Operations Room of Dubai's Transport Security Department.
The Operations Room features state-of-art AI solutions and operates round the clock. It is part of a comprehensive infrastructure being developed by Dubai to achieve the UAE's leadership's objectives within the framework of the UAE Centennial 2071 plan and the development vision for the next 50 years.
The Central Operations Room features a smart reporting system that aims to further reduce the Transport Security Department's emergency response time as well as increase accuracy of incident reporting to 95 per cent. The Room also features LTE communication devices that will help replace 80 per cent of voice messages sent by the system with text messages.
ALSO READ:
>> 100 Audi A6s added to Dubai Police fleet
>> UAE: Now, reduce traffic black points by signing up for lectures
The Transport Security Department's automated communication system and smart CCTV network feature 8,000 interconnected cameras operating around the clock and drone-operated surveillance cameras covering large events.
During the visit, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also opened the Unified Call Center (908) of the Transport Security Department, which seeks to streamline interaction with the public and improve services offered in 10 different languages.
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE8 hours ago
Judges grant her custody of the children
UAE9 hours ago
Dubai Collection's first physical exhibition to present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region.
UAE16 hours ago
Three flights will transport 283,805 kilograms of medicine, medical supplies, and health kits to Sudan
UAE16 hours ago
Looking at the incredible journey of the airline from a modest beginning to becoming the world’s largest international passenger carrier.
UAE16 hours ago
Local talent will be seen in action in the $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.
UAE20 hours ago
Initiative was designed to integrate work of key government and private sector entities to prepare and implement sustainability plan.
UAE20 hours ago