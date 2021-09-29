UAE: Now, reduce traffic black points by signing up for lectures
Classes will be available in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu
Motorists can now get their traffic black points in Sharjah reduced by enroling for awareness lectures.
The announcement comes as Sharjah Police launched the traffic violators rehabilitation programme to promote awareness of traffic laws and the consequences of serious violations.
Motorists can sign up for the programme once a year, and lectures will be available in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu.
Upon completion of the programme, they will be able to avail of a reduction in their traffic black points and avoid revocation of driving licenses.
Colonel Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Director of the Central Region Police, said that the programme has been launched in cooperation with the Sharjah Driving Institute, to rehabilitate and train offending drivers.
The classes will educate motorists about safe driving and how to enhance positive behaviours.
