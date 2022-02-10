Dubai: New 16km cycling track opens at Jumeirah Beach

Track starts from Dubai Water Canal and links with King Salman Street.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 3:23 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced the opening of a new cycling track that extends 16km alongside Jumeirah Beach.

The new track connects the existing tracks of Jumeirah Street near Dubai Water Canal with the track at King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street near Dubai Internet City. It also connects with the current cycling network that extends 520 km from Etihad Museum to Dubai Marina and passes through several Dubai localities up to the Al Qudra area.

The track serves several hotspots alongside Jumeirah Beach such as Sunset Mall, Open Beach, Dubai Sailing Club, Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim Park and Burj Al Arab.

“The cycling track at Jumeirah Beach is a quality addition to the projects portfolio undertaken by the Dubai Government to encourage sports and recreational activities, which will raise the standard of living in the emirate. It helps the accessibility between development projects and attractions, especially medium journeys as well as first and last-mile journeys,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA.

“The public can use the track in practising cycling alongside the beach which have a variety of service facilities. They can also benefit from the shared bike services available at Sunset Mall, Al Manara Mosque and Umm Suqeim Park. The speed limit set for this track is 20 km per hour and it is classified as part of the mobility, sports and entertainment tracks,” explained Al Tayer.

“The cycling track at Jumeirah Beach is part of a master plan for constructing cycling tracks to link all key areas of the emirate. The Master Plan for Cycling Tracks 2026 aims at constructing additional cycling tracks extending 276 km, which will bring the total length of cycling tracks in the emirate to 739 km. The plan aims to link the tracks at the coastal areas, such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Al Marina with the external tracks at Al Qudra, and Saih Al Salam via Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba,” added Al Tayer.

RTA has set a speed limit of 30 km per hour at cycling tracks dedicated to amateurs, and a speed limit of 20 km at dedicated or shared tracks with pedestrians within urban areas. However, no specific speed limits are set for cycling tracks for training purposes.

