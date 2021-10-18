Dubai: MBRSC announces launchpad for start-ups in space sector

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the launch of Space Ventures, a launchpad for start-ups in the space sector, from the region and around the world.
The purpose-built ecosystem enables businesses to collaborate with MBRSC on long-term projects, gain access to technology and support, and receive aid in communicating with regulatory agencies around the world, explained Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, director-general of MBRSC.
AlShaibani said Space Ventures aims to build partnerships in the upstream, downstream areas of the space sector, including communications, data storage, IoT, satellite manufacture and launch, robotics, space hardware and software, among others.
“Space Ventures has partnered with the leading incubators and accelerators in the region to provide the right kind of push for established as well as promising space start-ups,” he added.
“Start-ups that partner with Space Ventures will need to be based in the UAE and will benefit from the country’s active and progressive space programme,” he stated.
Adnan AlRais, program manager of Mars 2117 at MBRSC, said, “Space Ventures will help in establishing a strong and sustainable space ecosystem that will contribute to achieving the goals of the Mars 2117 Programme, which aims to establish human settlements on Mars by 2117, as well as other space programmes in the UAE.”
With niche focus areas in the space field, the Space Ventures initiative provides both MBRSC as well as private players to collaborate and capitalise on each other’s strengths and expertise.”
Space Ventures initiative is funded and supported by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE11 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE12 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE13 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE13 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE14 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE14 hours ago