Dubai: Man found dead, police seek help in identifying body

The Dubai Police are asking residents to help in identifying a person that has been found dead in the emirate.
The man was found in Al Muhaisnah 2 and did not have any identification documents. He has also not been reported missing.
The authority calls on the public for help in identifying him. Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to Al Qusais Police Station. Alternatively, one may call the Dubai Police call centre on 901 (add 04- if calling from outside Dubai).
