Dubai Police seek help in identifying body of man who died in hit-and-run accident

Dubai Police are seeking help in identifying a man who died in a hit-and-run accident.
The accident occurred on Al Itihad road before to Al Nahda Bridge, within the jurisdiction area of Al Qusais Police Station. According to the authority, the man did not have any identification documents on him when found. He was also not reported missing.
The public is asked to forward any information that can help identify the deceased to Bur Dubai Police Station. The Dubai Police call centre is also reachable on 901 (add 04- if calling from outside Dubai).
