Look: Sharjah officials visit residential buildings to help protect children from risks of falling off balconies, windows

Residents are warned about the risks, offered practical guidance to avoid the dangers that could result in injuries or even deaths

Photos: Supplied

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 1:09 PM

Inadequate supervision by parents or caretakers is a common cause of children falling from heights, a top official has said.

“Children falling from balconies or windows stands out as an exceedingly perilous threat to their health and lives, particularly during their developmental stage and due to their increased curiosity about their surroundings. Often, their inclination to engage in venturesome actions unwittingly leads them to assume risks without comprehending the potential consequences,” said Nahla Al Saadi, deputy director of the Child Safety Department (CSD), Sharjah.

Officials from the department are visiting a number of residential buildings across Sharjah to raise awareness about the potential hazards endangering children's lives. The initiative aims to warn communities about the risks in balconies and windows and to offer practical guidance to avoid these dangers that could result in injuries or even deaths among children.

The campaign is being carried out with multiple authorities, including the Sharjah Civil Defence, police and municipality, among others.

“Our primary objective is to safeguard children from all potential hazards, diligently scrutinising prevalent behaviours that can tragically jeopardise their well-being,” said Al Saadi. “By taking simple and essential precautions, we focus on raising awareness and promoting safety at home, especially on balconies and near windows. These measures, requiring minimal effort and cost, can spare children from the devastating impact of falls, ensuring their well-being.”

The initiative involves placing informative posters in building elevators and lobbies. Commencing in Al Nahda, Sharjah, these visits will subsequently encompass the central and eastern regions.

Globally, falls from elevated surfaces rank as the second leading cause of unintentional fatalities.

Safety tips

Avoid leaving children without supervision within the household or on the balcony. Seek authorisation from relevant authorities to instal transparent acrylic barriers on the balcony. Firmly close balcony doors and only allow them to be opened when necessary. Use appropriate safety locks for windows and balcony entry points.

The CSD stressed the importance of educating children about the dangers linked to climbing or hanging from balconies.

ALSO READ: