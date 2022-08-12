Dubai: Major attraction announces 50% discount on tickets

Visitors can also enjoy additional complimentary experiences

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 5:04 PM

Dubai's Sky Views Observatory will be offering a 50% discount on the admission price to Sky Views Edge Walk, for both residents and tourists until August 31, 2022.

Usually Dh714 per person, this will be reduced to Dh357 per person. For every Sky Views Edge Walk ticket booked, guests can also enjoy one complimentary glass slide experience and glass walk experience.

Edge Walk, the first of its kind in the region, is an air-walking experience allowing visitors to step onto the external perimeter in a hands-free walk taking in the sweeping view.

Sky Views is Dubai's latest destination for unique thrilling adventures. Located in Downtown Dubai across from Burj Khalifa, it is a futuristically designed podium connecting the apex of The Address Sky View twin 50-story elliptical dual towers rising from a curvilinear podium (with a total height of 237.45m and 260.85m, respectively).

Visitors can also admire views through a panoramic elevator with glass on three sides, a glass-walled infinity-edge pool from the open-air terrace, and the Panorama 52 restaurant

Bookings can be made by logging onto www.skyviewsdubai.com and inserting Promo Code SKY50.