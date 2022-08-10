Dubai: Tickets start at Dh90 for Middle East's first water circus

Wed 10 Aug 2022

Fontana, the most ambitious aquatic show ever produced and first travelling water circus in the Middle East, is coming to Dubai Festival City Mall's Festival Bay from September 29.

The experience will be held in a tailor-made Aquatic Theatre led by the Live Show Arabia theatre development department.

One of the many highlights of the Fontana experience is a spectacular Dancing Musical Fountain which showcases the talents of a host of international circus performers, including dancers, aerialists, and entertainers.

The family-friendly aquatic extravaganza is suitable for ages two years and above, with adults and children required to hold a valid ticket to enter the circus tent. Seating is arranged in a grand-stand format, ensuring everyone has optimum, uninterrupted sightlines of the performances. Ticket-holders are encouraged to arrive early, as doors will open an hour before the performance commences, with ample parking also available on site.

There will be two two-hour performances daily: one matinee show from 3pm onwards and an evening show from 6pm. Tickets start at Dh90 and are available now at Platinumlist, with five ticket tiers to choose from.

It is produced by Cirque Du Liban and brought to you by HAT Entertainment.

Speaking after the announcement of Fontana's upcoming shows in Dubai, Thierry Antonios, Managing Partner of Hat Entertainment, said, "Following the massive success of the show across the Middle East, including sold-out dates in Lebanon, we are delighted to carry on Fontana's impressive legacy by bringing it to the UAE."

"Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall provides the perfect setting for Fontana's state-of-the-art circus tent and Aquatic Theatre, and the show's world-class line-up of performers cannot wait to amaze and entertain audiences in equal measure. We are looking forward to revealing more exciting details very soon, as we take Fontana to more amazing locations across the UAE soon, so stay tuned," he added.