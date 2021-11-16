Indian expat wins $1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle after buying tickets for just 2 months

Three others drive away luxury vehicles

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 5:08 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 5:10 PM

An Indian expat from Dubai was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire at the draw held on Tuesday, at the Dubai Airshow 2021 site in Dubai World Central.

Ryan Valdeiro bought his winning ticket number 0274 online, on October 27.

The 46-year-old expat has been living in Dubai for 20 years. He started participating in the DDF promotion only a couple of months back and couldn’t believe it when he got a call from the authorities informing him of his win.

“Your call will really change our life. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free, I’ll be forever grateful for this win,” said the father of two, who works as a financial manager for Neuman & Esser Gulf FZE.

When asked on what he plans to do with his win, he said, “I will help some people in need, my family in India and secure the future of my two beautiful kids.”

Valdeiro is the185th Indian to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

The draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, COO Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President - Corporate Services, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw took place for one luxury car and two motorbikes.

Qatari national, Abdulla Al Kuwari, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black) car, with ticket number 0828 in Finest Surprise Series 1786 which he purchased online on October 8.

Hariharan B., a Sri Lankan national based in Dubai, won a BMW R nineT Special 719 (Aluminum) motorbike, with ticket number 0739 in Finest Surprise Series 475, which he purchased at the DDF Finest Surprise counter in Dubai Airport.

Joachim Baron Ramos, a 12 year old Filipino national based in Dubai, won a BMW F 900 XR (Light White) motorbike, with ticket number 0816 in Finest Surprise Series 476, which his father purchased in his name online on October 31.

Joachim is a lucky double winner as he had previously won an Aprilia Tuono Factory (Superpole) motorbike, with ticket number 0040 in Finest Surprise Series 427 in October 2020.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for making me a second time motorbike winner. I’m praying the next time I will receive a call from Dubai Duty Free it’s for $1 million,” commented Joachim's father Ronald.