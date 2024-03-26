Salary hikes for Dubai imams: For Islamic prayer leaders, their job is their calling

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 7:31 AM

Mosques across Dubai resonate with the soulful recitation of the holy Quran as devoted imams guide Muslims through their five daily prayers. While balancing their duties at the mosque, teaching the Quran, and delivering sermons, the imams rarely go far from their spiritual duties for more than a few hours. With a brief half-day break each week, long drives, dinner gatherings, and even shopping trips are often cut short.

However, for the imams, it is a small price to pay for a larger mission to spread the word of Islam. Most of them are highly educated, specialising in various Islamic disciplines. They don't do it for monetary benefits but for a reward of a higher degree.

What does it take to be an imam, to tirelessly work for the community and uplift the spirituality of individuals they might not even know? Khaleej Times spoke to four imams from Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia and Mauritius, to understand their devotion and lives.

A calling

Mauritian imam Ayaz Housee laid the ground for us to understand the stringent requirements aspiring individuals must have to become imams or preachers. "Apart from a deep understanding of Islam and ability to interpret the scripture, an imam should have a strong moral compass," he said.

"He should have clarity and eloquence in speech and possess strong leadership skills, piousness, devotion, humility, modesty, patience and wisdom. He should also be up-to-date in his knowledge."

Ayaz Housee with Mufti Menk

Ahmed Al Abdul Fattah, an Indian imam who grew up in the UAE, said he had dreamt of being an imam from a young age. "My father used to send me for Quran competitions to improve my Tajweed (Quran recitation)," he recalled. "So I grew up dreaming of becoming an imam, and it was in 2010 that I finally realised my dream."

Qualifying to be an imam

Besides being religious, "the qualifications required to land the job have steadily become more stringent," according to Ahmed.

Ahmed Al Abdul Fattah

“In the 80s and 90s, it was sufficient to know just one juz (part) of the Quran,” he added. “But today, it is important for all imams to be hafiz (learn the entire Quran by heart). They must also hold at least a bachelor’s degree in an Islamic discipline; many hold Masters and PhDs. Since the last year or so, fluency in Arabic has become mandatory."

Ahmed, who works at a mosque in Al Khawaneej, said imams are highly encouraged to be multilingual. “Apart from knowing how to communicate in Arabic, imams fluent in European languages like English and French are very much in demand in the UAE,” he said. “Since Dubai is a multicultural city, it is important to be able to speak to a diverse group of people.”

Egyptian imam Saeed Ashoush, who arrived in Dubai in 2014, completed his degree in Islamic studies at Al Azhar University in Cairo. He said it was also mandatory for imams to pass an exam. “Once you pass the proficiency exam, you are qualified to work in this country as a masjid imam,” Saeed said. “I currently work at the mosque in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and live in the same compound with my family."

Saeed Ashoush

Busy routines

Even though some of them may live with families, an imam spends most of his time in the mosque among the faithful.

Saeed Ashoush's daily routine is packed with activities. "Apart from leading the prayers five times a day, I prepare classes for the people who come to the masjid," he said. "I also prepare the Friday Khutbah and teach the Quran to children. I only take half a day break during the week."

Idrees Eisa Bakar arrived in the UAE in 2002 from Saudi Arabia after completing his degree in Islamic Law in Makkah and is currently an imam at Masjid Umar ibn Abdul Azeez.

Idrees Eisa Bakar

Like Saeed, Idrees' days are hectic too, "After I pray Fajr (early morning prayers), I revise the Quran and do some research. I then drop my kids to school and work out in the gym. After that, I pray Dhuhr (afternoon prayer) and then rest for a while. After Isha prayers, I give some sermons in the masjid."

With an annual vacation of four weeks, Saeed chooses to take time off during the summer during his school vacation. However, Idrees is flexible with his yearly holidays. "Sometimes I take the time off during my children's summer or winter break, depending on the need."

Unlike the others, Ayaz is not a resident imam at any masjid. Instead, he divides his time between several mosques and pursues several activities that he is passionate about.

Ayaz Housee

"I work as a resident imam at the Next Generation School during the day," he said. "I also assist in marriage and youth counselling and give the Friday sermon at Al Manar Islamic Center. I hold several sessions on the Sharjah 2 TV channel. I also deliver talks and moral sessions online around the globe on different Da'wah platforms such as The Global Learning Academy and Jumeirah Islamic Learning Center."

Ayaz, who first arrived in Dubai in 2000 as a teenager and completed his degree in Islamic Theology and Propagation of Islam from Madinah, said the emirate was a great place for imams. "I believe the relevant authorities take good care of their preachers in the mosques, giving opportunities for their family to live along with a healthy life here in Dubai," he said.

Saudi national Idrees agreed with Ayaz, "The Ministry provides a lot of benefits to us such as accommodation, salary, bills, partial school fees, health insurance and yearly travel."

Recognition

In honour of their contribution to promoting the inclusive message of Islam and their service to the community, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered salary increases for imams and ‏muezzins.

Saeed Ashoush was thrilled by the generous gesture of the Dubai Crown Prince. "I am still awaiting the details, but I am glad that Dubai is taking care of us."

Earlier in the month, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also directed the provision of a monthly financial allowance equivalent to 50 per cent of the basic salary for all mosque staff, including imams and muezzins working under the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE).

