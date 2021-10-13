Dubai: Have you seen these works of art on parking meters?

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
More parking meters in Dubai will be converted into works of art, it was announced on Wednesday.
Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has launched the second phase of the 'Parking Meters Project'.
Five Emirati digital artists will paint their vision of 'Tradition Meets Modernity' on the meters.
Fatma Al Mulla, manager of the project, said: "One of the key objectives of this project is to support talented local artists who have made a mark in Dubai's art world. The artworks have been used to decorate parking meters in areas frequented by both residents and tourists, including the Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Business Bay, 2nd December Street, Marsa Dubai, Al Ras, Gold Souq, Al Shandaghah, Al Buteen, Al Rigga and Rega Al Buteen."
The Emirati artists participating in the project include artist and illustrator Mohamed Aljneibi, who enjoys experimenting with different ideas, mediums and art styles including cubism, surrealism and storytelling; and Saeed Alemadi, whose art blends popular cartoon characters with Emirati culture and heritage.
Other artists include Maryam Alobeidli, Founder of 'Kadi's Art Organization'; Alia Alhammadi, whose comic and illustration art combines elements of culture, literature, music and nature; and Alya Fowzan, who uses watercolors, coloured pencils and digital programmes to create unique illustrations.
Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said: "The launch of the second phase of the project comes as part of our commitment to creatively enrich Dubai's urban environment, enhance the happiness and quality of life of the community, and achieve leadership as a global city that celebrates its cultural richness and diversity."
Shaima Al Suwaidi, city branding manager, Brand Dubai, said: "The diverse artworks featured on the parking meters serve as a fascinating showcase of Dubai's rich heritage and modern multicultural character. These creative projects are aimed at enhancing Dubai's public spaces as part of the vision to further consolidate the emirate's position as the world's most preferred lifestyle destination."
